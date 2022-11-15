South Carolina’s High Water Festival has announced that it will be returning to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 15th-16th.
Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco will lead the way as headliners of the festival, with an impressive undercard that features Bleachers, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Big Boi, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, and many more. The full lineup can be found below.
Fans can sign up for presale access to 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, VIP, Platinum, and High Water’s Weekender package. To purchase 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, more information can be found here.
Tickets are available to the public starting Thursday, November 17th at Noon ET here.
Beck
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Wilco
Bleachers
Father John Misty
Shovels & Rope
Big Boi
Orville Peck
Angel Olsen
Guster
Lucius
Sierra Ferrell
Wilder Woods
Bully
Ezra Furman
S.G. Goodman
Black Opry Revue
Madi Diaz
Tre Burt
Kyshona
She Returns From War.