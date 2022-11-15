South Carolina’s High Water Festival has announced that it will be returning to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on April 15th-16th.

Beck, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Wilco will lead the way as headliners of the festival, with an impressive undercard that features Bleachers, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Big Boi, Angel Olsen, Guster, Lucius, and many more. The full lineup can be found below.

Fans can sign up for presale access to 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, VIP, Platinum, and High Water’s Weekender package. To purchase 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, more information can be found here.

Tickets are available to the public starting Thursday, November 17th at Noon ET here.

Beck

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Wilco

Bleachers

Father John Misty

Shovels & Rope

Big Boi

Orville Peck

Angel Olsen

Guster

Lucius

Sierra Ferrell

Wilder Woods

Bully

Ezra Furman

S.G. Goodman

Black Opry Revue

Madi Diaz

Tre Burt

Kyshona

She Returns From War.