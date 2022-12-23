Prophet The Artist is an emerging star in today’s hip hop with his versatile lyrical abilities, undeniable appeal, and elevating sound. In support of his new project, 3 Major, Prophet flexes and flows like an open floodgate over the track’s vintage Southern trap instrumental. The song and visual is a memorial piece for 6, the artist’s best friend.

“One of my best friends, my brother “6” passed away in 2021 due to gun violence,” said Prophet. “I wrote this song in his honor and name in order to express and share in order to continue his legacy. This is the life we live. I know “6” is in heaven and I am willing to put anyone there.”

3 Major, available now on Rostrum Records and C Major Group, is a three-song project that also includes standout tracks “Never Gon Stop” and “On My Shit” featuring Icewear Vezzo. It’s the perfect origin point for any newfound fan eager to hop on the artist’s bandwagon. Prophet is currently working on an upcoming full-length album set for a 2023 release.

Before 3 Major, Prophet burst onto the hip hop landscape in 2019 with his feverish breakout hit, “Irregular.” Stream 3 Major in full, here.

Watch “Where 6 At” below, and afterward, feel free to follow the rising star on social media.