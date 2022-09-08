As the season wine down, fast-rising Alternative band Poolhouse ain’t threw with the summer yet as they release their brand new summer love single, intriguingly titled, “Sour.” A build-up to their highly-anticipated upcoming EP, the song delivers the perfect blend of old and new with it tapping into nostalgic 2005 Warped Tour vibes, while keeping the approach modern and fresh instrumentals. Stream it now, available on all platforms via Cinch Productions.

The song comes after the band spent the last six months living together. Upbeat and energetic, “Sour” presents a perfect mid-summer vibe for lovers of pop, alternative and indie rock. The song’s lyrics are tongue-and-cheek as they express the emotions that lovers encounter during summertime flings. The band’s lead sings, “I tune it out like it’s the same without you / I been on the same shit since the last we spoke what happened / Did you forget what you told me / When we were in the backseat / Sweet summer love turned sour / It’s so loud and it only gets louder.”

Hailing from Provo, Utah, the band has been building a buzz throughout the West Coast as they prepare for the release of their forthcoming debut album. The upcoming effort will be heavily influenced a wide variety of the band’s musical influences such as Coin, The 1975 and Radiohead, with a twist of their own originality. “Sour” follows the band’s previous 2021 releases “Blue” and “Strawberry.” Poolhouse’s new EP is slated for a Fall release.

From small towns to big breaks, this is hands down the band that you want to keep your eye on this year and “Sour” certainly does not disappoint. For more on Poolhouse, visit the band on social media for daily updates.

Stream the new song below.