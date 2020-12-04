Los Angeles-based alt/rock quartet The Wrecks have announced that they will be releasing a new EP, Static, on December 18th via Big Noise. The four-song collection offers everything from upbeat dance tracks to ballads about longing for that one special person. Static is available to pre-save now here.

The Static EP serves as the follow-up to The Wreck’s debut album, Infinitely Ordinary, which was released earlier this year via Big Noise. The first single from the album, “Freaking Out,” spent an impressive 23 weeks in SiriusXM’s Alt Nation’s Alt 18.

“We originally wanted to release a deluxe version of our album Infinitely Ordinary, but often times deluxe tracks get snubbed a bit and we didn’t want that to happen to these songs. So we decided to give them their own release, and an opportunity to reach more people,” shares frontman Nick Anderson on the upcoming release.

Keep an eye out for new music from The Wrecks soon, but until then, check out the artwork and track-listing below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: