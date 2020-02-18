Bill & Ted Face The Music set to release in theaters this summer

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC

Release Date: August 21, 2020

Director: Dean Parisot

Producers: Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce

Executive Producers: Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli

Screenplay by: Chris Matheson, Ed Solomon

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch

SYNOPSIS

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey) – and produced by Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce.

BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Official Channels

OFFICIAL WEBSITE: www.BillandTed3.com

HASHTAG: #BillandTedFaceTheMusic