Ashoka is a fast-rising New York entertainer known for his two breakout singles, “No Stress” and “Regular Day”. After accumulating over 100,000 streams, Ashoka prepares for a big 2020 with the release of his best track yet called “40/60”.

Featuring fellow talented R&B star Jay Wile, Ashoka creates a creative new love song that speaks on moving mountains for that special someone. The two new artists develop electrifying chemistry that fans will request more in the future.

Ashoka on making “40/60,” “This particular record is about a man’s willingness to go the extra mile for his woman. Not just telling her she’s worth it but actually taking the time to show her. Don’t get me wrong, relationships aren’t supposed to be one-sided, but have you ever been so into a shawty that it’s like she doesn’t even have to do much? That’s the headspace I was in when I created this one.”

“40/60” is a follow up to Ashoka’s breakout track, “Regular Day”. Ashoka’s previous release earned over 100,000 streams. Jay Wile made a name for himself with buzzing albums Blue Patio and Somewhere in Mind. Both new artists expecting new projects coming in 2020.

For news on the upcoming project, follow Ashoka on social media. Available via KDM Collective, stream “40/60” now.