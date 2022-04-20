Minnesota recording artist Michael Suavé is riding an undeniable wave right now with his breakout single “Type of Time.” Today, the rising star amplifies the hit with a West Coast remix, co-starring Compton legend, The Game. Showcasing Michael’s lyricism, versatile flow, and sharp technical ability, the song about living a young, fly and flashy lifestyle is the must-needed hit for the new star that came at the right time.

“I felt like I needed a hit,” said Suavé. “I wanted to create a track with a catchy hook to show people I’m not only good at recording music, but talented with a pen as well.”

“Type Of Time” appears on the latest project, No Distraction (2020), an EP co-produced by B Snow and Brian Sumner. Along with the breakout single, the debut EP includes 16 songs that express the rising star’s upbringing and personality from an emotional and psychological standpoint. Before releasing his own music, Michael generated a buzz behind the success of re-works of Rich The Kid’s “Dead Friends” and Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.”

Suavé’s hit has created a demand for a forthcoming full-length debut album — currently in the works. The Game appears on the remix via 100 Entertainment. “Type of Time (West Coast Remix)” and No Distraction are available everywhere via Top Quality Entertainment. For more on Michael Suavé, follow the new artist on social media.

Give the new remix a listen below.