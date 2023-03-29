While Future runs around partying every night on the One Big Party tour, he links up with upcoming act Ghostluvme on the artist’s intoxicating new single “Iris Green.” Produced by Brandon Finessin, the collaboration stars the two blending their unique sounds and appeal to make an addictive hit perfect for the summertime vibe. The single is the perfect introduction of Ghostluvme to a widespread audience.

Ghostluvme has always valued, it’s freedom. His first face tattoo was of a bird, signifying his desire to free himself from expectations— and to be the artist that he wants to be. Raised in Broward County, Florida, the 28-year-old (born Clayton Lisy) showed a rare propensity towards music at an early age. Although he grew up loving Wu-Tang Clan, N.W.A.and Tha Dogg Pound, he also gravitated towards classical music and was trained in several instruments; flamenco guitar, cello, piano, mandolin, 12-string guitar, bass, and drums. “I was just gifted,” he says.

“It’s easy to tell what’s good music or not,” he said. “You know what I mean? I feel like it’s so easy to tell what’s gonna hit or not.”

Having a diverse ear would prove beneficial in the future, especially when collaborating with music’s biggest names.

Stream and watch “Iris Green” below.