Buzzing singer/songwriter Amanda Brown is high off life in the energetic new visual for her latest single, “Amazing.” Off her new EP, From Here, the Voice alum literally takes a leap into happiness as she skydives in the exhilarating self-directed music video. In taking the leap of faith, the Bronx native conveys the feeling of being surprised by the very things that her soul was seeking all the time.

Produced by Kenny Carkeet and co-written by Jordan Hannah Cantor, the song delivers an ambitious production over comforting vocals as, overall, it represents a farewell to a past life while welcoming a future of vibrant new possibilities and experiences. “Amazing” was one of the last songs recorded for the latest EP. Released in 2022 on MandyMoo Music, From Here also features standout tracks “Can’t Let You Go” and “Hindsight.”

Outside the new EP, Amanda has built a global fanbase with her inimitable vocals and passion for her craft. Coupled with her extensive touring with the industry’s finest, she has endeared herself to millions of music lovers all over the world. “Amazing” is the perfect introduction for newfound fans.

Stream and watch “Amazing” below, and afterward, feel free to follow Amanda Brown daily on social media.