Australian garage rock four-piece Lipstereo continues to trailblaze a new path on this side of the pound with a new music video. Called “Push the Tide”, the single narrates “relationship ailments, parental entanglements and an appeal to be decisive on matters of trust,” confides lead singer Sam Stranges.

The melodic garage rock banger features fierce jangly guitars, a contagious rock hook, and igniting bass lines that could convincingly appear on an early Arctic Monkeys release. The accompanying video was filmed in the “Scrap Museum” at Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne and was telecast live from New York City on behalf of children’s charities across the world for a live-streamed concert called “Let Me Help – Children Of The World”, presented by Noise11.com.

The song follows the success of their EP Modern Mythology, produced by Mark Opitz (INXS, AC/DC). The band has received acclaim from the likes of Louder Sounds, Rolling Stone Australia, Earmilk, and NME, to name a few. Their “Little Spaceships” video has been added to rotation on MTVU and MTV Spankin’ New.

Lipstereo is a young, four-piece Australian indie rock band from Melbourne, Australia. Formed in 2019, this collection of music tragics bonded together over a mutual obsession of The Strokes, Weezer, and Arctic Monkeys’ back catalogs. By channeling too much time spent watching worn-out Ramones and Blondie VHS tapes as children, Lipstereo creates performances reminiscent of late nights at CBGB and spilling drinks just a little too cheap on the floor.

Lipstereo is composed of frontman Sam Stranges on vocals and rhythm guitar, Andrew Stainsby on lead guitar, Tage Hosking-Gregory on bass, and Jesse Porter on drums. Playing all over pre-lockdown Melbourne in 2019 and 2020 at their high-energy live gigs, Lipstereo fuses loud guitars with a post-punk songwriting sensibility to create music that in a parallel universe, would be on Phil Spector’s Spotify playlist.

Lipstereo is one of Melbourne's most promising alternative bands, having recently released their four-track debut EP, Modern Mythology, at Thirty Mill Studios with top Australian record producer Mark Opitz (AC/DC, INXS, Cold Chisel) and engineer Colin Wynne (INXS, Jeff Lang, The Casanovas).

