Memphis rapper DeeMula returns with another reason to show him some Respect. Fresh from scoring over a million views each on his last three singles, “Weekend,” “Back to Back,” and his latest, “Water” featuring NLess labelmate Big 30, he also releases the video for the title track “Respect.” Mula pours his heart into the lyrics, asking for loyalty and trust, asking for nothing more than he deserves. A softer side to the hip hop artist, Mula shows another dynamic to his persona in this easily relatable song. The Benmarc-directed visual opens with him alone in a room looking noticeably conflicted. Despite the heaviness of his words, he still cracks a smile as he makes hand gestures of stringing a violin.

With a tremendous work ethic and a creative mind, Dee Mula has always done whatever it took to stand out. He made a name for himself after dropping his first mixtape, Memphis Rap Scene in 2017, followed Let Me Get That Vol.1., which featured “Str8 On Ha.” The banger garnered over 1 million streams on SoundCloud. With that, Dee Mula’s fan base grew and he caught the ear of Nless Entertainment CEO Marcus “Head” Howell. Howell also signed Moneybagg Yo in 2016 and after several meetings and negotiations, signed Dee Mula next.

Hoping to continue the Memphis reign, Mula consistently wins over fans by being featured on numerous playlists and with his videos on YouTube. Despite COVID, Dee Mula continues to express his creativity through his visuals and catchy lyrics. The Fader included Mula in their top 5 under the radar rappers from Memphis and tracks like this help you understand.

Watch “Respect” below and stream the album here.