New Jersey Pop-Rock band, Highwind, has released their latest single for “2023 (reimagined).”

This track features Guy Battaglia from Idle Wave.

Highwind frontman, Chris Russo, comments “The best part about this version of ‘2023,’ is that it kind of happened by accident. Originally, the recording session for that day was going to be a live acoustic session. But someone who was going to be a part of the session had to drop out last minute because of personal issues. So instead of recording a live session, we built a new version of, ‘2023,’ from the ground up. And it was such a great time. This version of the song could not have been possible without the help of Guy Battaglia of Idle Wave, as well as the man who produced it, Connor Hanson. It definitely opened my eyes to different ways I can approach my songwriting. This version is also a great transition into the new songs that are going to follow this release.”

Highwind is the pop-punk solo project of Chris Russo. After playing in multiple different bands since the age of 17, he started Highwind in May of 2018 in an attempt to get a fresh start at doing what he loved; writing brutally honest music that felt alive and full of color.

In October of 2019, Highwind released a stand-alone version of “2023” which immediately drew in a new crowd of listeners who were very interested in what Chris had to say with his honesty-tinged pop-punk. Pulling influences from pop-punk, pop, alternative rock, and indie-pop genres, Chris sets out to write brutally honest music that feels more alive and full of color than ever.

You can check out all of Highwind’s music on Spotify & other streaming services.