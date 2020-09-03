Pennsylvania-by-way-of-Florida rapper Choo Jackson has been on a rampage in 2020 with tons of great new music. After the tremendous success of last month’s single “U A Star” and the popularity of his latest mixtape, Flooded, Jackson returns with another great song called “Space & Time.”

Produced by Bradely Atom, “Space & Time” is a Pop infused Hip Hop song that takes us on a metaphorical journey through the stars. Jackson describes the song as a chance to escape from today’s pandemic. “Being stuck in quarantine made me feel like I was trapped alone with my thoughts. Space & Time is a reflection of that, dealing with my mistakes and facing them head on,” says Choo Jackson.

The new song sets up a promising new project, slated for the bottom of 2020. A direct follow-up to Flooded which includes breakout hits “Denim,” “Bape From Japan” and “Master P.” Critics call the latest work nothing short of amazing.

Choo Jackson is unstoppable right now. “Space & Time” is available on all DSPs via Foreverkool Records. After the listen, follow Choo Jackson on Twitter.

Stream it now.