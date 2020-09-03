Tyler Carter responds to sexual misconduct allegations

A few days ago, sexual misconduct and grooming allegations began surfacing via social media involving ex-Issues vocalist Tyler Carter. Almost immediately Issues released a statement via social media regarding these allegations and providing the following statement:

At the time, it was unclear exactly whether Issues had kicked out Carter or the other remaining members had left and leaving Carter as the only member. Today, Carter released a statement responding to the sexual misconduct allegations and confirmed his departure from Issues.

Taking to social media to share a lengthy statement, Carter acknowledges that he has “no doubt made mistakes…crossed boundaries…and had trouble with understanding influence and power dynamics.” He later on denies any allegations of physically assaulting anyone; however, he admits that he has “escalated conversations and abused my power.”

Read his full statement, in which he also addresses his dismissal from Issues, below.