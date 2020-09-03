Happy. release new single/lyric video, “Liarliar”

Today, up-and-coming emo/pop-rockers Happy. have released their latest single and lyric video, “Liarliar.” The single will appear on their upcoming album, Imposter Syndrome, which is due out October 30th via Rude Records.

“Each song on our new record Imposter Syndrome is a reflection of our experience with it as musicians over the last few years,” explains vocalist/guitarist, Tate Logan. “This includes some of the greatest moments of our entire lives, while others reflect struggle and extreme lows. ‘Liarliar’ is the most honest and straightforward depiction of my experience with depression. We chose to express this visually by breaking the fourth wall between us and our fans. This video is a representation of a therapy session, something I was once extremely familiar with that ultimately saved my life.”

Listen to “Liarliar” below.

“Liarliar” is the third single, following “A Cure for Wellness” and “Sick is the New Sane”, from the band’s forthcoming new album, Imposter Syndrome, due out on October 30 via Rude Records. Imposter Syndrome was produced by Marc McClusky (Weezer, Motion City Soundtrack, The Front Bottoms) and is a narrative of the band’s personal experiences with the effects of imposter syndrome. Happy. explains, “From the lows of depression, anxiety, and addiction, to the highs of traveling, making friends and living the dream, this record is our everlasting chase for ‘success.’”

You can pre-order the record here.