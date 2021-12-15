In NCAA, Tim Tebow is one of the greatest colligate athletes of all time — period. Today, rising Virginia recording artist Dre Brown pays homage to the retired NFL player in preparation of his forthcoming compilation project on the track titled “Tebow.”

Directed by Grindaholic Films, “Tebow” sees Dre Brown honor his idol with a party filled with friends, family, and exotic vehicles in the artist’s hometown, Petersburg. As he raps about the legendary football player’s highlight career, we are taken around the artist’s Delectable Heights section of the city to get a glimpse of where he comes from. Dre Brown has been rapidly excelling to the top of the mainstream landscape in 2021 with his slick wordplay, loyal support and atttention-grabbing music.

Like Tebow’s college career, Brown’s latest creation was the chosen one, he describes. “The producer sent me some instrumentals to check out and when I got to that particular beat I just knew it was the one. We were in the car with the track on repeat. I just kept rapping to it,” He says. “My homeboy was like yeah bro this pressure. I immediately hit RomeStreet Rell after that and told him I’m on my way to the studio to smoke this beat.”

A history lesson on Tim Tebow. He garnered popularity worldwide as the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning University of Florida Quarterback. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft that same year. In the NFL, Tebow played quarterback and tight-end for a number of teams, including the Denver Broncos, New York City Jets, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Tebow” will appear on Dre Brown’s forthcoming sequel project, BGF Dre 2. And with the sequel, Brown will join his BGF posse for a high-profile compilation effort, titled BGF (Big Gangsta Family), which drops 2022. “Tebow” is available on all streaming platforms via DotCom Music Group, LLC./Big Gangsta Family. For daily updates on new music, follow Dre Brown on social media.

Watch “Tebow,” produced by MaThePostman below.