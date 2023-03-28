Following the announcement of two unique, one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum rockers Avenged Sevenfold have announced the first leg of their “Life Is But a Dream Tour.” The tour will be in support of their recently announced album, Life Is But a Dream…, which will be released on June 2nd via Warner Records.

Leg one of the tour will feature support from Alexisonfire and will hit thirteen cities across North America including Tinley Park, Calgary, Quebec City, Mansfield, and many more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

The general on sale tickets will be released on Thursday, March 30th at 10AM Local Time here.

Tour dates:

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena