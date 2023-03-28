Following the announcement of two unique, one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum rockers Avenged Sevenfold have announced the first leg of their “Life Is But a Dream Tour.” The tour will be in support of their recently announced album, Life Is But a Dream…, which will be released on June 2nd via Warner Records.

Leg one of the tour will feature support from Alexisonfire and will hit thirteen cities across North America including Tinley Park, Calgary, Quebec City, Mansfield, and many more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.

The general on sale tickets will be released on Thursday, March 30th at 10AM Local Time here.

Tour dates:

Tue Jul 18 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed Jul 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 21 – Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre

Sat Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wed Jul 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 28 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Jul 31 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Wed Aug 02 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Fri Aug 04 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat Aug 05 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Mon Aug 07 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena