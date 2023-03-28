Following the announcement of two unique, one night only arena shows in New York and Los Angeles, multi-platinum rockers Avenged Sevenfold have announced the first leg of their “Life Is But a Dream Tour.” The tour will be in support of their recently announced album, Life Is But a Dream…, which will be released on June 2nd via Warner Records.
Leg one of the tour will feature support from Alexisonfire and will hit thirteen cities across North America including Tinley Park, Calgary, Quebec City, Mansfield, and many more. Additional cities and dates will be announced soon.
The general on sale tickets will be released on Thursday, March 30th at 10AM Local Time here.
Tour dates: