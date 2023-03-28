Denton, Texas, recording artist Paul BornaStar is in the midst of building an undeniable buzz in the lone star state that will, eventually, spread like wildfire throughout the nation. Today, he releases the latest single in his invasion with the infectious “Toxic.” Stream it below.

Produced by SVGAR, “Toxic” is slick, intriguing, and addictive as the emerging star’s wordplay talks about being irresistible and what’s next is inevitable. The new single is arguably Paul’s best work yet. Before “Toxic,” BornaStar released his latest album When Hell Freezes Over in January.

“Toxic” is the perfect introduction for newfound fans as he heads into the rest of 2023, including more new music and a forthcoming project. After the listen, feel free to follow the rising star daily on social media for updates and more.

Stream “Toxic” below, and afterward, follow Paul BornaStar on social media.