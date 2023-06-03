Dedicated to persevering in the battle we call life Alabama-bred rapper Salute delivers his new Summer ready single “25” with the assist from Baton Rouge legend Boosie Badazz.

Emerging from the military a forever-changed man after his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom Special Ops., Salute gives a poignant take on life in the streets as he gives fans an uncensored ode to the ups and downs of street life. The song bravely focuses on maintaining the drive to get better each day, despite the challenges and obstacles individuals face in destitute circumstances.

“I know 25 people that coulda went to the league, I know 25 people that’ll get you anything you need. So that’s kinda like the attitude of people where I’m from. They probably didn’t get all the things wanted to in their life, but they still made the best out of anything that was there, that’s kinda like what I represent.”

Because of his message of appreciation for what you have and his undying passion for the craft, Salute is quickly making a name for himself across the South, earning his peer’s respect and feature records from Texas luminaries like Scarface, Devin the Dude, Slim Thug, and Bun B to name a few.

Inspiring generations of listeners with storytelling skills that impact the fans from a mental and physical standpoint, Salute’s collaboration with Boosie is a story for the streets that will resonate no matter your background and motivations in life. Fans will find that this music is perfect for gym workout and any other mental motivation needed.

Heavily influenced by Southern street legends, Salute grew up listening to the sounds of UGK (Pimp C and Bun B) Outkast, 8Ball & MJG, and others. Now he is working with some of the same artists he looked up to as a youth in Alabama trying to find his way.

“Being from Birmingham, Alabama, you know we get a big influence from southern pioneers like Pimp C and Bun B, Outkast, 8Ball, and MJG. One of my biggest inspirations was definitely Ice Cube too, because he was able to bring it from the music to the film world. They were kind of some of my inspirations coming from Alabama as far as seeing others do it. They showed me a path to do this music thing, and I’m following in their footsteps.”

Blessed with an uncanny ability to flip his words into storytelling masterpieces, Salute acknowledges that he draws inspiration from those around him and the experiences he’s been through.

“I don’t write, it’s kinda like if I hear a beat, it may be two bars, it may be four bars, but it comes from whatever I’m reading, current events or whatever I’m, watching at that time. You know, a lot of my music comes from right then in the moment. So at that time I recorded 25, I was doing a lot of hanging out with people that talk about what they could have done and you know what they doing now.”

