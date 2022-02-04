Rising Nashville star 4everChantel delivers her head-turning new track “Water,” which identifies as a lead single for her forthcoming project. The follow up to her 2021 hit “Big Bounce,” Chantel’s latest is a risky, intriguing and attractive song that displays her diversity and undeniable star power.

In the video, Chantel and her duo of thirst trap hotties hit the gym to show off their infectious curves in bikini-clad attire. Between sets, she flaunts her iced-out sex appeal and raps about how desirable she is, and what she has in store for the music industry.

4everChantel rose to notoriety in 2020 with her debut single “Psycho.” In 2022, she looks to ascend to superstar status with new music and debut album on the way. No official word on the upcoming project, as-yet-titled, release date, but stay up-to-date on everything 4everChantel on social media.

Right now, “Water” is #29 and climbing on the iTunes UK charts.

Check out the new visual below.