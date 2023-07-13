Reflecting on the trials and tribulations of past relationships, Alabama’s own Alexia Jayy claims victory on the new song “Supposed 2.” In conjunction with the reveal of a new man, after setting the record straight about the status of her last romantic encounter by way of previous release “Over And Done,” the powerhouse vocalist taps producers Abraham Poythress and FreekyNeekMusic once more for the celebratory cut.

Speaking exclusively with Medium Creative Agency in a press statement, Alexia shares:

“One day I was sitting in my living room just looking back over my life and all the things I’ve been through. I wanted to complain, but for some reason, I couldn’t. I felt empowered looking back seeing and understanding what I went through was necessary. I went through that because ‘I was supposed to.’

I had a studio session in Atlanta and everything came together perfectly. I already had part of the hook done then linked up with Jay Lyriq who helped me finish the rest of the song. It just felt right y’all. Laying those words down that were written from my heart, in that studio was the best feeling in the world. I can’t wait for everyone to hear. I’m sure no matter what people all over will be able to relate.”

Raised in a small town called Irvington, music found Alexia very quickly. Her family has maintained long-standing roots in the close-knit quarters, which she describes as “super peaceful with a lot of cows, pigs, trees, crickets, frogs, and stars at night.” Her grandfather, Ben Dixon, became the first settler in the area. Owning and running sawmills, he donated land to the middle school, which now bears his name. Additionally, her family comprises the bulk of the congregation at the local community church where her uncle serves as pastor. At two years old, Alexia sang her first solo in church.

Growing up, her mother encouraged her to perform as much as possible. That encouragement and her raw talent resulted in winning the world-famous “Amateur Night” at The Apollo as well as talent shows in Washington, D.C., Hollywood, and beyond. At nine years old, she joined the local gospel group Grace and they released the Keith Bivens-directed visual for “Luke Warm,” which has now collected nearly 2M views.

Upon graduating from high school, she embraced R&B wholeheartedly. Inspired by the likes of Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, and Sam Cooke, she kept honing her voice. Following the birth of her son, she pursued this dream to the fullest and began sharing clips of her singing on social media. Among those clips, she shared an acapella performance of her original song “Who Raised You?.”

Shortly after sharing the video, she was introduced to the masses by way of a repost on social media from Chris Brown. If that wasn’t enough to put critics on notice, studio sessions with Rico Love, a co-sign from Jazmin Sullivan, and winning Muni Long’s ‘Open Verse’ challenge which led to her singing backup for the Def Jam recording artist’s debut performance on The Tonight Show w/ Jimmy Fallon all followed.

Give the James “Jay Lyriq” Cohen co-written single a spin below on your DSP of choice via Julius Talent Partners/Foundation Media and keep up with her on IG.