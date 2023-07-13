Keeping his foot on the gas, VA native SauceGod connects with Isaiah 22 for his “Midnight Nostalgia” follow-up “Meter.” The 808-heavy future hit highlights the rising star’s above-average ability to glide over any beat while simultaneously showcasing his potent pen and cohesive cadence. Moving on from his ‘Yung And Dumb’ EP, released back in January, it’s clear Sauce is successfully making a case as an ‘Artist To Watch’ for the rest of 2023.

Born Antonyo Thomas, SauceGod is a rising talent hailing from the Commonwealth state of Virginia. Perfectly blending the genres of Hip-Hop, Pop, and Trap-Soul with southern melodies, he creates unique sonics that takes listeners on a musical journey while painting the perfect picture of his storied past.

Press play on “Meter” via United Masters on your DSP of choice below and stream his previously released single “Midnight Nostalgia.”