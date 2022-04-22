SauceGod, the hotshot new Virginia-Texas recording artist with the hit song “Active,” continues to keep his name in everyone’s mouth as one of today’s hottest new artists with the release of his latest single, titled “Kome On.” The latest single is a Nova Chance-produced track that bleeds transparency, as well as further, solidifies him as one of the next big stars to come out of the south. The track’s concept was inspired by the people around the emerging artist.

“True to process, I made kome on to match the energy I had around the time of recording,” said Saucegod in the press release. “I just want people to be able to feel where I’m coming from while simultaneously having fun.”

Saucegod’s previous effort, the 2-pack EP Uninvited Guest, was well-received and left fans desiring a full-length album from the rising star. No official word of an album on the way but expect more new music to come before the summertime. For up-to-the-minute news on Saucegod’s next move, follow the new star on social media.

Stream “Kome On” now via own imprint.