Chicago’s J-Oats, an artist popularized for his raw, unapologetic, and real-life storytelling lyrics, consistently transforms his intertwined passions into his music, and continues to drop great music as he propels to superstardom. Today, J-Oats steps into the director’s chair for his new single “Ain’t Me.” Stream it here.

The video was inspired by real-life events and was officially released a few days ago. It was shot and edited by Jerome Lucas and the single was produced by DJ Strez. For newfound fans, “Ain’t Me” is the perfect origin point to hop on the J-Oats’ bandwagon. “Ain’t Me” builds up to the new artist’s forthcoming album.

Check out the new visual below.