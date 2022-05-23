Indianapolis recording artist Parris LaDame received a huge boost in popularity thanks to the consignment of the superstar actress/director/screenwriter Issa Rae during the final season of her hit HBO series, Insecure. Now, as an artist of the moment, Parris LaDame makes her formal introduction with the release of her new properly-titled visual “Intro.” Stream the new single today, out now, via LaDame’s World.

In the 1600 Ale-directed video, LaDame ascends to superstardom with a glow-up that includes fresh drip, a stunning wardrobe and ruthless aggression. She and her crew hit the strip club for a sold-out crowed performance set that has all the dancers twerking to her words and the money-making hustlers praising her undeniable performance. “Intro” is the perfect welcome from Parris LaDame to the world. She and her new hit are powerful, persuasive and, most of all, merely the start of something big.

“Intro” marks LaDame second release of 2022 followed by the previously released single “Both of Em.” Parris’s new music leads to the forthcoming arrival of a new project, which follows her 2019 album Mood Swings. After the new video, find out more on Parris LaDame, her take over and more via social media.