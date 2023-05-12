Originally debuted by DJ X-Rated on Drake’s OVO branded Sirius XM station Sound 42, North Carolina mainstay Tigo B returns to his roots with new Afrobeat song “Lover.” Produced by Aymix Beats, the sexy single will live on the entertainer turned entrepreneur’s yet to be titled Summer EP and was preceded with previous releases “All The Time” and “Winner.”

In a recently released interview with All Hip Hop, the West African wordsmith reveals:

“My music changes the room, that’s what it’s about. Same way you can be in a room full of gangsters, but you put on Michael Jackson, it’s hard for them not to move. Put on Prince, it’s hard for them not to move. There are certain artists, that when the music is played — Afrobeat is one of those spaces where as soon as that music comes on, it’s hard for you not to move. The atmosphere changes, so this is a song that changes the atmosphere. Makes you feel good.”

Following the launch of his restaurant Romeo’s Vegan Burgers, the Sierra Leonean native credits his time spent visiting monks at Buddhist Temples in China’s Anhui Province for the new found ability to properly obtain a new level of spirituality through ancient meditation techniques. These practices have aided him tremendously in not only further developing his artistry, but jump started his journey into veganism; spawning the birth of his vegan burger brand after COVID-19 put his music career on hold.

Born Monty Faulkner in the Carolina city of Raleigh, Tigo B is an entertainer turned entrepreneur whose notable tracks include “Vibes” and “69” with frequent collaborator Ricco Barrino as well as “Where You Come From” featuring DJ Luke Nasty and Tigo discovered his musical gift at the age of 20 during an impromptu studio session where friends encouraged him to get on the mic. Since then, he has dedicated his life to honing in on his craft and developing as a well rounded artist; spawning the release of projects ‘Return of The Artist’ (2013), ‘Rise: A Gemini Story’ (2014), ‘The Preylude’ EP (2015), ‘Playa Trap’ (2016), and ‘Better of Both Worlds’ (2019).

“Pops in particular, literally listened to everything. I’m talking from soca to reggae to classical to R&B,” Tigo states in a previous interview. Though an untrained ear may not be able to hear all the influences that inspire the music he creates, he humorously adds that “…everything but rock and country was played in my house.” His commitment to music these past few years, has awarded him the opportunity to share stages with the likes of Jeezy, Young Dolph, Wale, Moneybagg Yo, and the City Girls. With more than 2M+ collective views on YouTube and 5M+ streams on Spotify, Tigo B is just getting started.

Stream “Lover,” compliments of AfroTech, on your DSP of choice via Nukingsz Conglomerate below and stay connected with Tigo B on Instagram.