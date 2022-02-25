Los Angeles Skrizzy‘s rise has been unstoppable the last few years. He continues to ascend to superstardom with another breakout hit in his latest single and music video “P.T.P.” While he sticks to his West Coast roots on the flow, he showcases his adaptability over the EDM-driven production of hitmakers SNC and sauces the track with three hypnotizing guest verses from the talented Kiara, Squalla and Reign.

In the new video, Skrizzy and crew throw an erotic house party filled with beautiful women and big head bears dancing around all night long. Skrizzy, Kiara, Squalla and Reign drop head-turning verses inside custom rooms. The song and video make you want to go to skip the club and hit up a nearby house party like the good ol’ days.

“Instead of partying at a club for my birthday, I booked a studio with three artists I hand-picked,” says Skrizzy. “I wanted to create something BIG and this was the end result. Everyone involved executed perfectly and my vision of an Uncle Luke meets Top 40 smash came to life.”

Skrizzy’s new release is a prelude to an expected forthcoming album, which follows his 2020 album No Verse Included. Until his next release, follow Skrizzy daily on social media.

Skrizzy’s new single is available everywhere, stream it here.

Watch the new video for “P.T.P” below.