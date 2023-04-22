Thriving with over 22,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, rising Shaunø Official capitalizes on the new visibility in the release of his addictive latest track “World On Drugs.” The intoxicating track sees the new rap star speaking on the world’s attraction to particular vices of pleasure. For Shaunø Official, heartbreak causes him to detach from the addictions.

“Cut my heart in pieces baby, We can’t get attached,” said the rising star in a press release.

Keshaun Lyons, better known as Shaunø Official, comes from Chicago, Illinois, and brings a strong work ethic and a desire to show the world his voice. Shaunø Official began his musical journey during his sophomore year of high school, but it wasn’t until after graduation that he began to take his craft seriously. He was inspired by the likes of Tory Lanez, Speaker Knockerz, Chris Brown, and His Cousins. Shaunø Official has set out to make his voice heard. His songs are full of beats and linger on, filling music lovers with a higher level of satisfaction.

“World on Drugs” follows the artist’s previous releases, “M.I.A.” and “Somebody Else,” released in early 2023 via ØTR Records. While the latest single generates high volumes across all streaming platforms, he prepares the coming of more new music in announced upcoming singles “On My Own” and “Live or Die.” All leading to a forthcoming album, currently in the works, set for a late 2023/early 2024 release.

“Been a long time coming but it came. That’s foreal,” he says.

Stream the latest single below and stay tuned to everything Shaunø Official on social media.

Listen below.