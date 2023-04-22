Nate Mars and Dia Luna unite to create an astonishing new album in the compelling Out Of The City. Mixing creativity with experience, the dance album is notably influenced by popular musicians The Knife and Jamie xx. Out of the City evokes the subconscious journey that lies below folk tales, fairy tales, and modern horror stories. Stream it below via Complex Dubz.

The six-song project showcases DIA LUNA’s breathtaking singing abilities and Nate Mars’ acid-scorched signature production style. The project’s standout tracks are “Fire,” “Inside,” and “Acid Your Time.” Building on the excitement for the compilation, “Inside” is a great precursor to the collaborative project.

“We have been longtime collaborators on a few different projects,” said Nate Mars. “I had always been drawn to the sound of the TB-303 but still see so much room for it to evolve outside of Acid House. When DIA LUNA and I got together for a few studio sessions, everything just clicked. We played several shows before the pandemic hit and saw how well everything works well in a live environment, when there’s real energy from a crowd. We’re putting together a new run of shows and can’t wait to get back out there.”

Dia Luna continued: “This grouping of songs to me is really about taking a sharp look at the rituals of the modern age, particularly over the past years of pandemia, and asking what solutions we can find for survival in a culture that so often pushes us towards destruction. It was great to be able to focus on these kinds of themes using Nate’s unique production style to create tracks that are intense and danceable at the same time.”

The pulse of a TB-303 is the centerpiece, a flash-point for a live presentation built on an array of analog hardware, looped vocals, and a dark pop sensibility. The pairing of DIA LUNA’s rich alto with Nate Mars’ danceable production offers an alchemist’s take on dark acid techno with pop sensibility that is at once familiar and distinct.

