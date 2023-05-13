Jewels is a rising singer-songwriter from Charlotte, North Carolina, with her unique style, marked by her bright red hair, artistic eyebrow designs, and subtle heart tattoos on her face and neck, consistently grabbing the attention of those in her presence. Eager to make 2023 her breakout year, the emerging songstress plays a toxic lover to the rescue in new music video for the latest single “Love How I Love You.” Helpless in love, Jewels stars as the bride of an on the run couple who deals with the under appreciation in their toxic relationship while evading the law.

“Love How I Love You” is featured on Jewels latest EP, Worst Of Me, released last February on Quality Entertainment. Jewels’s latest single is the perfect origin point for newfound fans. She accumulated over with her TikTok following, where she gained over 750k followers in less than a year. Worst of Me, a seven-song project, follows her 2020 album, Kinda Young, includes seven new songs with breakout singles “Tonight,” “I Hate Rappers,” and “No Valentine.” Before her rise, Jewels generated her buzz with viral covers like her latest in Toosii’s “Favorite Song” remix.

Both “Love How I Love You” and Worst For Me EP is available now on Quality Entertainment. Take a look at Jewels’ new music video now.