Connecticut’s Dustystaytrue is an on the rise artist with a couple of hit songs and a promising breakout artist status on the horizon. Now, the rising star releases his biggest track yet with the Toosii-featured new single “Reflection,” which comes with an official music video.

Directed by 12am, the music video to the single about remembering the fallen while being embraced by new love shows Dustystaytrue and Toosii trading verses about survivor’s remorse in the studio. In the video, Dusty cruises the streets with wifey on the side, heading to the studio session with the “Favorite Song” hitmaker, and they feed off each other chemistry that creates a smash hit. The new collaboration is soon-to-be a chart topping success.

“Reflections” appears on Dustystaytrue’s latest project, Talk More Soon, and follows previously released buzzing tracks “Iron Man” and “Sauce Me Down.” The new release is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans of the emerging artist as he plans for more music and a forthcoming album coming in 2023. Talk More Soon is available now on all streaming platforms via South Coast Music Group. Toosii appears on “Reflections” courtesy of Capitol Records.

