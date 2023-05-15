Built a following this year so far with the release of three buzzing singles, emerging new artist Chris Costello capitalizes on the newfound popularity with a new EP, titled Chasing A Feeling. Costello’s new release is a progressive house-driven effort that will draw a lot of attention perfect for the summertime festival season.

In the EP, Costello explores newfound love and every emotion that comes with it. The rising star wanted to capture the feeling in a capsule for him and fans to remember forever through the music. “I wanted to create a body of work that captured my experience trying to find love,” he said.

Chasing A Feeling is a five song EP showcases a balance between strong production, solid songwriting, and an evolved design that upgrades the genre to modern times. Costello has brought forth a diverse and dynamic amount of songs to the forefront, all of which accomplish his mission of allowing the great, time-testing aspects of progressive house to be highlighted in today’s dance music culture.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Costello’s sound is soulful compositions not only dance with lively synth melodies and anthemic vocals, but they carry timeless messages for all ages and seasons of life. He recently earned his worldwide popularity with anthems “Let’s Get Lost Tonight” and “In The Moment.” Following Chasing A Feeling, Costello promises more new music and another project, which will be released in late 2023.

For more information on Chris Costello, follow him on social media. After Chasing A Feeling, stream more Chris Costello music here.