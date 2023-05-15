The BreakBomb Project returns with the highly-anticipated new album, Pretaped. Featuring Maxine, the eight-track sophomore album introduces a new age forward thinking concept with melodic vocals that immerses listeners in a realm of sonic euphoria. The album is a testament to the individual producer’s creative prowess, as he has worked with Maxine and other vocalists to produce, write, and create all the music on the album. The new star was very vocal about how excited it was to debut a new sound in the new project.

“When I finished creating ‘PRETAPED’ I realized this is how I want to craft my music and release it,” BreakBomb said. “I’m extremely happy with this sound and the album’s ability to be cohesive yet diverse. I hope there’s something for everyone to find interesting and enjoy on this body of work.”

While debuting a new sound, the project maintains the standard of quality and originality that made The BreakBomb Project the popular act he is today. Overall, the return is a stunning manifestation of his unique style and exceptional ability to craft a sonic journey, with story-telling at the forefront, which surpasses any expectations one could have had.

Founded by Brandon Greenstein in July 2018, the BreakBomb Project broke into today’s dance scene with the hit song “World” (2018). And with no slowing down came later hits “Why” and “Deep End.” The producer’s growing popularity is evident with over 1,000,000 Spotify streams collectively to date and a nomination for the Boston Music Awards. The BreakBomb Project has also performed with renowned artists such as Zedd, Tiesto, Louis the Child, Madeon, Illenium, and Aoki.

Now, The BreakBomb Project continues to set the standard high for future artists. For more on the rising star, follow daily on social media.

Listen to the new album below.