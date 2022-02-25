SauceGod is one of hip hop’s most sought-after top prospects right now. And with the proposals coming in, the Virginia-to-Texas recording artist raises his value with the new release of his new EP, Uninvited Guests. The new project accompanies the rising star’s new single and music video, “C.C. (Codeine Cowboy).”

Outside the video, Uninvited Guests is a two-song capsule collection that sees SauceGod collaborate with stellar producers Maxwell Bounce & Vianey OJ and Skeyez Beats. Lyrically, the new star elevates his prowess with the refreshing, witty and crafty new flow that proves he is ready to transition from underground to the pros. SauceGod’s latest EP follows his attention-grabbing 2020 EP, The Lone Wolf. Now is the perfect time to join the SauceGod bandwagon.

Check out SauceGod’s new EP, Uninvited Guests, below.