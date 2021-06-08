Today, it has been announced that Mayday Parade will be returning to the stage with a headlining tour set for this upcoming fall.

For the tour, Microwave will serve as direct support to Mayday Parade. VIP pre-sale is available starting tomorrow, June 9th at 10am local time, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, June 11th at 10am local time. All tickets and additional information are available here.

The run will kick off on September 8th in their home state, Florida. Full routing can be found below.

“We are beyond excited to hit the road once again this September,” guitarist Brooks Betts shared. “It’s been way too long, and we won’t keep you waiting any longer!“

Tour dates:

Sept 8 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL

Sept 10 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 12 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sept 14 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Sept 15 – Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC

Sept 17 – Four Chord Music Festival – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sept 18 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL*

Sept 21 – Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN

Sept 22 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Sept 23 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Sept 25 – Furnace Fest – Birmingham, AL*

Sept 26 – Club LA – Destin, FL (no Microwave)

* festival date