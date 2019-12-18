Inkcarceration announces 2020 lineup: Limp Bizkit, blink-182, Weezer, more to perform

The third annual Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival has announced its full lineup for 2020. Once again the festival will take place at the famous Ohio State Reformatory on July 10th through July 12th, 2020. Headliners for this year’s event will he Limp Bizkit, blink-182, and Weezer.

“We are extremely humbled by the support the fans put behind this festival in 2019 and wanted to bring them something even bigger in 2020,” the Inkcarceration Festival team says. “For year three, we put together an extremely eclectic lineup that brings together all forms of rock. This festival is becoming known as the most unique event in the country, so we wanted to construct a lineup as unique as the venue itself! And, of course, it’s still the only rock festival held at a famous haunted prison! Expect lots of site upgrades from VIP to camping. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store!”

As always, Inkcarceration Festival will feature over 40 bands on two outdoors stages, 60 tattoo artists, reformatory tours, gourmet food trucks, the best drinks, camping and the return of the popular haunted house attraction Escape from Blood Prison.

Joining Limp Bizkit, Weezer and blink-182 will be a stacked lineup that includes Papa Roach, Halestorm, Mastodon, Underoath, Hollywood Undead, Steel Panther, Falling in Reverse, Candlebox, Badflower, Atreyu, Static-X , Puddle of Mudd, New Politics, All That Remains, We Came as Romans, The Devil Wears Prada, Emmure, Attila, Stick to Your Guns, New Years Day, Escape the Fate, Cold, Carnifex, The Aquadolls, Band-Maid, Stitched Up Heart, September Mourning, Damn Nation, Paralandra, Along Came a Spider, A Killers Confession, MissYou, Sink the Ship, Dread Engine, Mollo Rilla, Saving Escape, and more.

Find all details on tickets here.