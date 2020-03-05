The Aces release infectious new single, “Daydream”

The Aces have returned with a brand new single called “Daydream,” which is out now via Red Bull Records. It’s the first glimpse of new music from the band since their critically-acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic, dropped in 2018.

“Daydream” was written by The Aces themselves, alongside Keith Varon (Lauren Sanderson, Nightly, Chantel Jeffries) and Nick Bailey (Hayley Kiyoko, Maroon 5) with production coming from Varon. It’s a vibrant sign of what’s to come from the band this year, with more music expected to be coming.

“We want our fans to feel submerged in this music and walk away feeling closer to us than ever,” The Aces explain. “‘Daydream’ is about what it’s like to be away from a loved one. When we’re on tour, we’re leaving a love note and memento saying, ‘I’m thinking of you, so daydream about me.’”

The Aces currently have a handful of various festival appearance lined up throughout North America, kicking off with the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 8th in Okeechobee, FL. For tickets and more information, head here.

Tour dates:

March 08, 2020 – Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival @ Okeechobee, FL

May 01, 2020 – Shaky Knees Music Festival @ Atlanta, GA

May 15-17, 2020 – Hangout Music Festival @ Gulf Shores, AL