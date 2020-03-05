Mayday Parade to release new single, “It Is What It is,” this Friday

Tallahassee, Florida heartthrobs Mayday Parade have announced that they will be releasing a new track, “It Is What It Is,” this Friday, March 6th. It’s their first taste of new music since 2018’s Sunnyland, and is also the band’s first ever self-released music.

“It’s just about anything in life that ends badly and how it always hurts but you eventually get over it,” Mayday Parade drummer Jake Bundrick says of the single. His sentiment echoes frontman Derek Sanders earlier reflection of the Sunnyland album release. “If there are people out there dealing with hard times, we hope our music can help them work through that, and come away feeling a little better about everything” Sanders stated.

For “It Is What It Is,” Mayday Parade returned to the studio with their longtime production team of Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, who produced and engineered the track. It was also mixed by James Paul Wisner.

This spring/summer, Mayday Parade is going out on their “It Is What It Is” headlining tour, featuring Grayscale and Point North, during which the band will surely be debuting the new single live.

“It Is What It Is” will be released across all digital streaming and download platforms Friday March 6th 2020 worldwide.

Check out all of their upcoming tour dates below.

Tour dates:

4/9 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL

4/10 – Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL

4/11 – Joy Theater – New Orleans, LA

4/14 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

4/15 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK

4/17 – 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

4/18 – Fremont Country Club – Las Vegas, NV

4/20 – McMenamins Elks Temple – Tacoma, WA

4/21 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

4/23 – Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

4/24 – Midway – Edmonton, AB

4/26 – Garrick Centre – Winnipeg, MB

4/28 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

4/29 – The Canopy Club – Urbana, IL

5/1 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

5/2 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH