mxmtoon releases new song, “ok on your own” feat. Carly Rae Jepsen

Back in July, mxmtoon announced that they will be releasing their new EP, dusk, on October 1st, which follows the dawn EP, released earlier this year.

Today, mxmtoon has released dusk highlight, the single “ok on your own,” which is a gorgeous collaboration with the revered and acclaimed Carly Rae Jepsen. On the new song, mxmtoon says, “I was beyond excited to work on this track and have it be graced by Carly Rae Jepsen, someone who stands for empowerment and knows the themes of love and loneliness all too well. My hope for the song is that ‘ok on your own’ can let people know that vulnerability is never something to be afraid of, and admitting you need time for yourself and support from a friend is sometimes a necessary step.”

She continues “Sometimes relationships aren’t meant to work. It’s a bitter reality that many of us come to terms with at one point or another, but we all have to realize our own self worth before letting certain people into our lives! “ok on your own” is your reminder that stepping away from a relationship isn’t a sign of weakness, but rather one of strength!”

Listen to the new song below.