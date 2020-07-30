mxmtoon announces ‘dusk’ EP + shares new single, “bon iver”

Today, mxmtoon — also known as Maia — has announced her new EP, dusk, which will be released on October 1st. The EP follows her most recent EP, dawn, which was released earlier this year.

The singer/songwriter will be revealing more details surrounding the highly-anticipated release over the upcoming weeks, but today mxmtoon has revealed a new single, “bon iver” — her first taste of new music since dawn.

The single continues to show the range of mxmtoon, and comes with an accompanying music video as well. “When we think of nightfall, we often associate it to the ‘end’ of something. The ‘bon iver’ music video is meant to counter that notion, and to spark thought over the possibilities that are ahead instead,” mxmtoon shares on the music video. “A day does not just end when the sun goes down, you continue to find wonder and joy despite the dark, and a whole other world awaits you as the moon glides overhead. New beginnings are not limited to a rising sun, your world is what you make it whenever you choose to begin.”

Watch the video for “bon iver” below.