Motionless In White cover The Killers’ “Somebody Told Me”

In a strange twist that many of us probably didn’t see coming, today Motionless In White have released their cover of The Killers‘ timeless single, “Somebody Told Me.”

Motionless In White frontman Chris Motionless elaborated on the cover explaining, “During quarantine we wanted to continue to see what new projects we could push ourselves to create. We’ve always wanted to take a shot at covering an iconic alternative song, and “Somebody Told Me” has always been one of those tracks that oozes pure energy, and has crazy good hooks that we felt we could transform into a great rock version. We are very happy to present this cover as one of the projects birthed out of the Covid down time and hope it’s fun for all fans to check out and tap their feet too.”

Listen to their cover below.