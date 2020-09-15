Elder Brother release 90’s-tinged new single, “Projector”

We are just a few weeks away from I Won’t Fade on You, the new album from Elder Brother, that is due out on October 2nd via Pure Noise Records. To continue to hold fans over, the band have released another new song off the release, “Projector.”

“With ‘Projector,’ we went in with the goal of keeping in a short and sweet, to the point Pop song, something we hadn’t really tried to intentionally do to date,” shares Elder Brother vocalist Daniel Rose. “When we got together to write it, we played around with adding some keys to it, and the song really came together in the studio when Evan got on Jack (Shirley)’s organ with the Leslie speaker. We tapped a little bit into some 90’s Americana style influence, bands like early Wilco and The Wallflowers style, influences that we all are big fans of but hadn’t really made its way into our music until this album.”

The new single finds the band channeling their 90’s influences — everything from that midwestern emo era of the 90’s to larger-than-life 90’s bands like Oasis and Third Eye Blind. Listen for yourself below.

Produced by Grammy-nominated Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Joyce Manor), I Won’t Fade on You, finds the band as a newly full-time quarter with the addition of Morgan Foster on bass and Evan Garcia-Renart on drums/keyboards. Through this, they’ve been able to reach their most comfortable place yet, distancing themselves from their alternative roots while still elevating their place.

“I’ve been getting further away from distortion pedals and more into organic-sounding music,” says Rose, who also serves as The Story So Far’s tour manager. “In the past, my favorite songs of ours have been the ones where we’re able to jam a little bit more. I think we’re all getting better at our instruments, so it’s easier to start ripping off more talented artists.”

Pre-order the new record here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: