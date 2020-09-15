ATL-Meets-VA Losk33 & Mercy Beatz Join Forces For “Lord Have Mercy”

Losk33, a rising Virginia rapper with a recent spark in Hip Hop popularity, has instantly become an artist-to-watch in 2020. Merely one hit away from becoming a new sensation, today, the emerging star links up with ATL superproducer Mercy Beatz for a breakout new single, titled “L.H.M. (Lord Have Mercy)”.

The new collaboration speaks to the streets. Mercy brings out a side of Losk33 that fans have yet to see. Using his past life to bring the snappy production to life with real-life bars, aggressive tone and so much more. On making “L.H.M.,” Losk33 tells us, “It was a gift from God. Immediately after hearing the instrumental, something came over me. Ran through it a few more times, put pen to paper and the rest is history.”

About Losk33, hailing from the well-known “Bad Newz,” he started taking music seriously at the age of 13. Losk33 credits his style to a mixture of ’00s legends T.I., DMX, and Jeezy. Describing his style of rap as “Testimonial Turnup,” a signature genre which consists of depicting a picture through words by capturing raw emotions and real situations drawn from personal experiences.

“L.H.M.” follows Losk33 previous efforts “Family Affair” and “Letters To The Pen.” The new song provides notoriety to the rising star’s plentiful catalog. It also sets up a promising new album, slated for a late-2020 release. “L.H.M.” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans to begin their ride along with Losk33.

“L.H.M.” is available now on No Parole Entertainment. For everything Losk33, follow him today on Twitter.

Take a listen to “Lord Have Mercy” now.