Rock icons The Used are celebrating twenty years of their debut self-titled album. Featuring classics like “A Box Full Of Sharp Objects”, “The Taste Of Ink”, and “Blue And Yellow”, The Used has undeniably become a landmark album for the genre, inspiring many bands to follow. The Used are inviting fans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with exclusive merch available at shop.theused.net including collectors sets, a new vinyl pressing, apparel, and more. (Photo Credit: Brian Cox)
All proceeds from the pride keychain and pride bracelet will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
The album peaked at number 1 and number 63 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart Billboard 200 respectively and has since been certified Silver in the United Kingdom, Gold in Canada and Australia, and Platinum in the United States. “The Taste of Ink” charted at number 19, “Buried Myself Alive” at number 13, and “Blue and Yellow” at number 23 on the Alternative Songs chart.
“I’m proud of where we’ve come from. In my mind, ‘emo’ has become a more honored term. What band is devoid of emotion? No band that I like. Tagging a band as ‘emotional’ isn’t really such a bum out, because I’ve always been quite an emotional guy. If you were to have asked me, like 5-6 years ago, I’d have said we’re a rock band or a punk band, but in the past couple of years, seeing the resurgence of this kind of punk rock/early 2000s music, I think it’s cool to be part of a huge genre that was pretty banging.” – Singer, Bert McCraken
After the release of the album, The Used embarked on a multitude of tours with bands like My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Thrice, Taking Back Sunday, Box Car Racer, and many others. The Used released Maybe Memories, a CD/DVD featuring live versions, demos, and exclusive tracks from the self-titled album the following year.
Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.
The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.
And can stream Heartwork (Deluxe) HERE
The Used are preparing to head off on a cross-country tour with Rise Against and special guests Senses Fail. For a full list of tour dates and more details on how to purchase tickets, please visit https://theused.net/
Sat, Jul 16 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sun, Jul 17 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
Tue, Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Wed, Jul 20 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre
Sat, Jul 23 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Sun, Jul 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amp.
Tue, Jul 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Outdoor
Wed, Jul 27 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion
Fri, Jul 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Villa Hispana @ EXPO
Sat, Jul 30 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Mon, Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
Tue, Aug 2 – San Antonio, TX – Tech Port Centre
Thu, Aug 4 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Sat, Aug 6 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amp.
Tue, Aug 9 – New York, NY – Rooftop @ Pier 17
Wed, Aug 10 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Fri, Aug 12 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
Sat, Aug 13 – Victoriaville, QC – Rock La Cauze*
Sun, Aug 14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
Wed, Aug 17 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion
Thu, Aug 18 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amp.
Sat, Oct 1 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center^
Sun, Oct 2 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena^
Mon, Oct 10 – Portland, OR – Theater Of The Clouds
Tue, Oct 11 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater^
Thu, Oct 13 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino^
Fri, Oct 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium^
Sun, Oct 16 – Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
Sat, Oct 23 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*
Sun, Oct 24 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*
Tue, Oct 25 – Lubbock, TX – The Pavilion^
Thu, Oct 27 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre^
Sat, Oct 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*
* Festival Appearance
^ with A Day To Remember