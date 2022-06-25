Rock icons The Used are celebrating twenty years of their debut self-titled album. Featuring classics like “A Box Full Of Sharp Objects”, “The Taste Of Ink”, and “Blue And Yellow”, The Used has undeniably become a landmark album for the genre, inspiring many bands to follow. The Used are inviting fans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with exclusive merch available at shop.theused.net including collectors sets, a new vinyl pressing, apparel, and more. (Photo Credit: Brian Cox)

All proceeds from the pride keychain and pride bracelet will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

The album peaked at number 1 and number 63 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart Billboard 200 respectively and has since been certified Silver in the United Kingdom, Gold in Canada and Australia, and Platinum in the United States. “The Taste of Ink” charted at number 19, “Buried Myself Alive” at number 13, and “Blue and Yellow” at number 23 on the Alternative Songs chart.

“I’m proud of where we’ve come from. In my mind, ‘emo’ has become a more honored term. What band is devoid of emotion? No band that I like. Tagging a band as ‘emotional’ isn’t really such a bum out, because I’ve always been quite an emotional guy. If you were to have asked me, like 5-6 years ago, I’d have said we’re a rock band or a punk band, but in the past couple of years, seeing the resurgence of this kind of punk rock/early 2000s music, I think it’s cool to be part of a huge genre that was pretty banging.” – Singer, Bert McCraken

After the release of the album, The Used embarked on a multitude of tours with bands like My Chemical Romance, Coheed and Cambria, Thrice, Taking Back Sunday, Box Car Racer, and many others. The Used released Maybe Memories, a CD/DVD featuring live versions, demos, and exclusive tracks from the self-titled album the following year.

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

And can stream Heartwork (Deluxe) HERE