Every artist — especially from the East Coast — in today’s hip-hop credits traces of their style is inspired by the signature look, appeal, and rhymes of the late-Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. Michael Cruz, better known as the fast-rising recording artist Big Blanco, is no exception as he pays homage to the Bronx icon (Big Pun) in the release of his new single and music video, “It’s Still So Hard.” Produced by Legion of Muzik, featuring Ricco Barrino, Big Blanco hits the yacht in the Florida sunshine rocking the VVS, to rap about the valuable lessons learned from the late-Puerto Rican icon and what he has planned the game.

As Ricco sings the catchy hook with infectious vocals, Big Blanco is surrounded by beautiful women and pockets full of cash, living the big boss lifestyle under the palm trees. Blanco is sharp, braggadocious, and confident in the lyrics that are radio-friendly and destined to reach the top of the charts in no time at all. Rest-in-peace to Big Pun.

“ISSH” comes on the heels of Blanco’s latest project, Blanco’s Way The Takeover: Reloaded, which dropped last April on his own imprint. Along with the new single, the project features 14 new songs with guest appearances by T-Rell and SeQuence Clark. As the new single begins to buzz, Blanco is currently in album mode, preparing the follow-up which is slated for late 2022. Until then, Big Blanco promises more new music for the summertime heat.

For newfound fans, “It’s Still So Hard” is the perfect origin point to begin deep-diving into everything Big Blanco and what he has in store for the mainstream landscape with his large persona. For daily updates, you may follow the emerging star on social media.

Check out the music video for “It’s Still So Hard” below, and afterward, stream the new track and other Big Blanco hits, available now on all digital streaming platforms.