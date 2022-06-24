Today, Caamp has released their new album, Lavender Days via Mom+Pop. The album is a rousing declaration of devotion with Caamp’s signature harmonies and lead-singer Taylor Meier’s well worn vocals at the center. Caamp’s single “Believe,” reached #1 on both the AAA chart, and the Americana chart earlier this month, where they’ve remained for the last 2 weeks and 3 weeks respectively. This is Caamp’s first #1 at Americana and third #1 at AAA, with previous singles “Peach Fuzz” and “Officer of Love” both hitting the mark, and their fourth Top 10 including “By and By”. (Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad)

“As we get older we elevate our craft and our tone, and our tastes and perception of things become finer and more cohesive. I think at the same time we’re also at that point in our creative journey where we’re not overthinking a ton. So it’s more like, grab a tone, put it to tape, and let’s rock. To me, ‘Lavender Days’ feels like our deepest and most sincere work to date.” – Caamp lead singer- Taylor Meier on Lavender Days

On July 2nd, Caamp will make their second appearance on CBS Mornings performing songs from their new album. Fans can tune in to CBS from 7:00-9:00 AM EST or check local listings. Caamp just wrapped up a major tour with The Lumineers and will kick off their own headlining tour on July 5th in San Diego, taking them to bigger-than-ever venues for the band, including their first arena headline show at Nationwide Arena in their hometown of Columbus, Ohio on October 21st. All tour dates listed below. Support acts include The Heartless Bastards, Futurebirds, Houndmouth, Trampled by Turtles, Jade Bird, Parker Louis, Bahamas, Speaking Suns and Cous. See tour dates below. All tickets are on sale now. Visit www.caamptheband.com for more information.

Tour Dates:

*w/Cut Worms

=w/ Jade Bird

#w/ The Heartless Bastards

^w/ Houndmouth

+ w/ Futurebirds

& w/ Futurebirds, Cous

~ w/Bahamas

% w/Speaking Suns

July 5 – Humphreys Concerts By The Bay – San Diego, CA # SOLD OUT

July 6 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA#

July 8 – Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA#

July 9 – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley – Berkeley, CA^

July 13 – Britt Pavilion – Jacksonville, OR#

July 14 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR#

July 18 – Orpheum Theatre – Vancouver, BC# SOLD OUT

July 20 – Marymoor Park Concerts – Redmond, WA#

July 22 – KettleHouse Amphiteatre – Bonner, MT+ SOLD OUT

July 23 – KettleHouse Amphiteatre – Bonner, MT+ SOLD OUT

July 26 – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID+ SOLD OUT

July 27 – Red Butte Garden – Salt Lake City, UT+ SOLD OUT

July 29 – Dillon Amphitheater – Dillon, CO+ SOLD OUT

August 19 – Alaska State Fair at Conoco Phillips Borealis Theatre – Palmer, AK

August 25 – The Green at Shelburne Museum – Burlington, VT ~

August 26 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME~

August 28 – Beach Road Weekend Festival – Martha’s Vineyard, MA

September 3 – Wrigley Field – Chicago, IL*

September 18 – Bourbon & Beyond – Louisville, KY

September 21 – Summerstage, Central Park – New York, NY % *

September 24 – Sound on Sound – Bridgeport, CT

September 25 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA%

October 3 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO& SOLD OUT

October 4 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO& SOLD OUT

October 21 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH w/ Trampled by Turtles & Parker Louis

November 11 – Zenner – Berlin, Germany

November 13 – Het Sieraad – Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 14 – Doornroosje – Nijmegen, Netherlands

November 15 – CBE – Cologne, Germany

November 17 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire – London, UK

November 19 – Academy 2 – Manchester, UK

November 21 – Button Factory – Dublin, Ireland