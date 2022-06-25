Raised on 1960’s Soul and Mexican Rancheras and1990’s Hip Hop and R&B, emerging star Claudia Liz links up with the legendary Chicano rap star Lil Rob for cruising new single “Still In Love,” accompanied by a new music video.

Stream it now via Shysti Music, the Matthew Freiheit-directed video stars Claudia as a distance lover patiently awaiting the return of her street soldier, played by Lil Rob. Rob dwells on his love at home while making plays and delivers a touching summer love verse. “Still In Love” set up a forthcoming debut album by Claudia Liz, slated for late 2022. Liz is best known for her collaborations with legends, like Kid Frost, Baby Bash, and Def Jam’s OHNO.

Take a look at “Still In Love” below, and afterward, stream the new song here.