Tape Introduces His Detroit Swagger To The World In “Hometown”

Introducing Tape.

To prepare fans for his forthcoming documentary series, the triple-threat artist takes a victory lap through the Motor City in the latest visual off his The Real Detroit 187 album for the deep-cut, “Hometown.”

The visual is a welcome home celebration for Tape’s freshly released from incarceration friend. A cause for celebration, a most expensivitest Tape supplies his friend with the latest designer fabrics and lavish vehicles while the two return to business as usual on the track, trading signature back-and-forth luxury rhymes. The latest visual proves Tape is a must-see new artist.

“Hometown” is the latest collaboration between Tape and fellow Detroit rapper Street Lord Juan. The two created a previous hit called “Tape and Juan” featured on Tape’s sophomore album, The King of the D. The same project includes Tape essential track “Detroit Needs Me.”

Formerly DetriotKing Tape, Tape is an artist, designer and entrepreneur. He is validated as a respected artist in the Motor City whose work focuses on the intersection of finance, entertainment and fashion. Since 2006, Tape embodies the true essence of Detroit hip-hop in every verse he recites.

“Hometown” follows the previously released breakout visual, “Yeah.” The song hails from the buzzworthy 2015 project, featuring appearances by notable mention stars Bei Maejor, Young Buck and Dueces Wild. The new video is a lead up to the Detroit King’s new docu-series, titled, Health & Hustle.

Coming 2021, the series follows Tape on his way to building an empire. Achieving success simultaneously on multiple fronts, he remains solid in his work ethic, beliefs and integrity. The series will show Tape diversify his portfolio in various parts of the U.S. as he opens a new venture in Los Angeles using a Detroit state of mind.

Musically, Tape’s current project accumulated over 106,000 views on YouTube.

In the meantime, take a look at “Hometown” below.