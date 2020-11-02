Arsonal Hits The Streets With Wyclef For “Product of My Environment”

Ahead of his upcoming album, URL battle rapper Arsonal drops the visual for the project’s lead with “Product of My Environment.”

The new video comes on the heels of the rapper’s highly-publicized victory over O’fficial. Arsonal, also known as Arsonal Da Rebel, hits the streets and shows us where the concrete bars come from. “Product of My Environment” is a portal to the rising star’s buzzing catalog.

Preparation for his anticipated album, Arsonal nabs the Grammy Award-winning Wyclef Jean for an in-yo-face street heater. The Rock Davis directed clip, who’s instrumentation was handled by the Haitian music mogul, brings the top-rated battle rap veteran turned recording artist bars to life as he personifies what it’s like growing up in Newark as a young melanated man.

“Product of My Environment” is scheduled to appear on Arsonal’s forthcoming album coming 2021, currently untitled. The new song is available on all DSPs via York Records. For everything Arsonal, follow the transitional artist on social media.

Take a look at Arsonal and Wyclef Jean’s new collaboration below.