DMV’s Big Flock Wolfs Out For New “Aiesha” Music Video

Big Flock gets into the Halloween spirit for his new music video. Titled, “Aiesha,” Flock seizes his moment as one of the new voices of DMV Hip Hop with a game-changing visual inspired by an 80s classic that has stood the test of time. Moshpit directs.

The video was inspired by Flock’s idol and the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. “Michael Jackson is one of the greatest, if not the greatest entertainer of all time. If you’re not striving to be the best then why do it all. I always take that approach when creating my content and this video was no different. The fact that it arrives just in time for Halloween is a treat, trick.”

“Thriller” is the record-breaking 1983 single and video by Michael Jackson. The music video premiered on national television and led the album to RIAA diamond status. The video’s dance sequences are one of the most influential choreographed performances of all-time.

“Aiesha” is slated to appear on Big Flock’s forthcoming album, 187. This is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans infected by the Maryland rapper’s signature appeal. “Aiesha” is produced by Endless Touch. After the view, for more on Big Flock, follow him on Instagram.

Watch Big Flock’s horrifying new visual now.